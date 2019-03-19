Taraji P. Henson won't be getting married this summer because she's taking a break to ''be normal'' and enjoy some vacation time.
Taraji P. Henson is taking the summer off to ''be normal''.
The 'Hidden Figures' actress previously admitted she wants to wed her fiance Kelvin Hayden in the warmer months, but it won't be this year because she hasn't had enough time to plan her big day and she's looking forward to enjoying some vacation time instead.
She told 'Extra': ''I'm taking the summer off. It's too late! A wedding you have to plan in a year... I'm just going to take this summer and be normal, take a vacation -- a couple, a few -- I have a girlfriends' trip coming up, then me and my fiancé have to do something.''
The 48-year-old actress - who has son Marcell, 26, with her late former partner William Johnson - admitted she hasn't set a date or found a wedding dress yet and joked she knows where her priorities should be.
She quipped: ''The dress should come first; I think I know who will make it.''
Taraji recently admitted she was still ''learning how to be ready'' for marriage, as she said she and her future husband are learning ''how to be better in a relationship'' every day.
She said: ''I'm still learning how to be ready. Every day I'm learning how to be better in a relationship. I just found out, in our therapy sessions, that men have fewer words than women. I didn't know that. They run out of words. Because women are emotional, we want to talk through everything. Of course we have more words; we're the communicators. Kelvin, he thinks he's a comedian. Anytime we're in a disagreement or I'm like, 'We need to talk about this,' he'll look at me and say, 'Baby, I done ran out of words.' He's joking, but I'm starting to accept that it's true.''
