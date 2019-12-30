Tana Mongeau says her marriage to Jake Paul isn't as great as it looks.

The 21-year-old YouTuber - who previously dated Bella Thorne - tied the knot with fellow creator Jake in July after a whirlwind romance but Tana says she has lost herself since tying the knot and people's doubts about their marriage made it ''much worse for me mentally''.

In a new YouTube video titled 'the truth about everything', Tana said: ''I am so unhappy with the way my relationship looks in the public eye, and I've done so much pretending I don't care when I do. I did so much of being the 'cool girl' and not 'caring' and I think I just put so much of myself into Jake that I lost myself.

''It was the best feeling in the world to be so on the same page with someone, it was like a drug. Something that was making me the happiest, most motivated, most inspired I'd ever been was also simultaneously helping me succeed and achieve so many dreams I'd had.

''Everyone thought it for clout and fame, and that made it so much worse for me mentally. After me and Jake got married, I feel like everything changed.''

Tana also opened up about the pain she felt when Jake, 22, started hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Erika Costell again after the wedding, which she previously admitted was not a legal ceremony.

She said: ''I felt like I was opening my phone every day to something that just broke me further. Finding out about the Erika sh*t on Twitter killed me, because Jake and I had so many conversations, and I spent so much time trying to be everything she wasn't.''

However, Tana insisted that she and Jake are still together.

She said: ''Jake and I both have these psycho busy lives, and trying to fit each other in just gets harder and harder, and so many things keep hurting me further. I don't ever want to be on bad terms [with him], I don't ever want to hate each other.''