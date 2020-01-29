Tana Mongeau has released her first perfume.

The YouTube star launched Tana by Tana this week, and has said the perfume - which comes in a skull shaped glass bottle - is her ''perfect scent'', which she described as being ''drenched in luxury''.

In an Instagram post showing off her new product, Tana wrote: ''TANA by Tana. MY FIRST PERFUME!!!! As much as I know you'd expect it to smell like backwoods and sex- I've curated my perfect scent.. it will captivate you with the flirty top notes of Tahitian vanilla and a head turning base of vivid, sexy citrus. The heart having subtle notes of Argan oils will kiss your skin with it's silky texture. Get ready to be drenched in luxury- with TANA by Tana.''

The 21-year-old influencer revealed she enlisted the help of Paris Hilton to bottle and produce the scent, and said she's achieved one of her ''dreams'' by releasing the product to the world.

She added: ''The feeling of obsessing over perfecting something for almost a year and finally letting it out into the world is like none other. I hope you love my baby as much as I do. I never in my WILDEST DREAMS thought watching Paris Hilton perfume commercials on my TV at 11 that I'd be able to be doing the same thing, with her help, at 21. All thanks to you. The biggest of thank yous to @jordanworona @parishilton @huntermoreno @nickgalarza @jennaawolf and everyone else who played a role in making this DREAM a reality. (sic)''

Tana by Tana is on sale for $48, and is available from tanabytana.com.

Letting fans know where they can pick up the fragrance, she concluded her Instagram post: ''NOW IF YOU WANNA SMELL LIKE ME, (in a good way of course), or need to get laid, or get that job, or get someone back, or need a Valentine's Day gift for your main b***h/side b***h/single self, go to tanabytana.com or click the link in my bio and get your sugar daddy's/parents/boss b***h cards ready!!!!!!! AAAAHHHH!!!! TANA BY TANA!!!!!! (sic)''