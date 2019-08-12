Tana Mongeau has blasted the Teen Choice Awards for a joke about her marriage being fake.

The 21-year-old YouTube star tied the knot with vlogger Jake Paul in Las Vegas in July after just three months of dating and she was furious after Ken Jeong poked fun at their union while he was accepting the Choice Comedy Movie award for 'Crazy Rich Asians' at the bash on Sunday (11.08.19).

Speaking about the upcoming second season of his show 'The Masked Singer', Ken said: ''I'm going to give you a sneak preview and reveal one of the celebrities who will be under one of the masks! [Actually] it's best to wait. Besides, Jake Paul over here would be pissed.

''And that could stress out his pretend marriage and lead to a fake divorce from his not-wife. Am I right, kids?''

However, Tana was furious and took to Twitter to slam the ceremony.

She wrote: ''NO WAY DID THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS JUST SHADE JAKE AND I NO WAY!? FROM WANTING TO BE NOMINATED SO BAD TO FINDING OUT IT WAS RIGGED TO THIS. WOW. MY EVOLUTION. someone show me the clip omg (sic).''

Tana previously confirmed that her marriage to Jake, 22, is not legally binding but insisted they are madly in love.

She said: ''To everybody that's calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don't do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally - any wedding I have, if I have three more f**king weddings, I really wouldn't want to do it on paper, because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love. Like, it's just unnecessary.

''We could f**king be married forever or for f**king 10 days and get back together or break up and meet back up again in 20 years because we'll see that no one else will ever understand us in the same way, or whatever it is. I mean, we are definitely really crazy for taking it day-by-day, but that's what we're doing.

''I understand anybody asking if it's like fake, because, obviously, it started off with us making a lot of jokes about doing everything for clout, you know? And I've been saying this a lot in interviews, but I feel like the best way to put it is, like, 'Yes, we hype things up for the camera, obviously, and we rush things and do crazy things, obviously.' Hi, it's my wedding day. But this all started with us hooking up at his house off camera.''