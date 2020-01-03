Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul have split up.

The YouTubers tied the knot in Las Vegas in July and streamed the wedding online - although they later admitted that the ceremony was not legally binding - and they have now revealed that they've gone their separate ways after just five months.

Tana, 21, shared a picture of them on Instagram and wrote: ''ok i don't rly know how to do a 'we're taking a break' post & this is weird as f**k... i'm happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i'll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did. i'm grateful to know throughout this i've made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here's to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year (sic).''

Jake, 22, replied ''wuv u (sic)'' on Tana's post and also shared his own message about the split on his Instagram page.

He posted the same image of them together with their dog Thor and wrote: ''as Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we're literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems. i'm keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini I wouldn't change anything that happened.. we're best friends and right now it's best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds. (p.s our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it's what's best for us right now) the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating 'what happened' we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau (sic).''