Tan France had to teach Alexa Chung how to properly wear her bra.

The 36-year-old model was wearing her underwear in the wrong position when the television presenter, also 36, corrected her fashion mistake by demonstrating how to fit it.

Explaining what to wear when you have a large bust, Alexa asked Tan: ''Do you want me to talk about when you taught me how to wear my bra?''

She then told Stylist magazine: ''He came over to me and went, 'You know you're wearing your bra wrong?' I was like, 'No...' Then he did it up where it should be and my boobs were like ... Actually can you do it again? Show her!''

The 'Queer Eye' star - who hosts 'Next In Fashion' with Alexa - held on to the beauty's bra straps and described: ''Look, right now I can fit a whole two fists [between the strap and the shoulder]; you should be able to fit two fingers in there. That's going to lift your boobs into a position where it's not going to give you back problems. Look! Such a difference.''

However, the 'It's On with Alexa Chung' star was surprised when Tan pointed out her fashion mistake, as she claims no one likes to discuss her style.

She admitted: ''People like to pretend clothes don't exist near me. No one's ever said I look nice.''

Whereas her co-star has the opposite problem and everyone expects him to give them some style advice.

When asked about his fashion dilemma, he replied: ''Mine is this: everybody when they meet me now expects me to comment on their outfit.''

Though, the fashion expert is too occupied with his own clothing ensemble to notice others around him.

He continued: ''I don't care what you're wearing! I'm so consumed with WTF I'm wearing I didn't even notice you had a head!''