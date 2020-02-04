Tan France won't move back to the UK because of the racism he's endured.

The 'Queer Eye' star - who is married to illustrator Rob France - has lived in the US for 14 years but has ruled out ever returning to his native UK because he doesn't think anything is being done to ''move forward'' and solve the problems of prejudice.

He said: ''In interviews before, when people would say, 'Would you ever move back to the UK?' I'd say, 'Yeah, maybe.'

''[Now], it's a solid no. I suffered so much racism here and it's just not something I want to put myself through.

''I love this country, I love what it potentially represents, but I just think that until they solve this problem or move forward with it, where you just are not attacked every day, I'm not willing to be here.''

Asked if he finds life in the US easier, he told the new issue of Grazia magazine: ''I've never been called anything racist in the US. It's not once happened.''

The 36-year-old presenter spends a lot of time with his fellow 'Queer Eye' stars Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski when he's in New York but admitted they've made him wear a dark wig and a cap when they're together because his grey hair makes them instantly recognisable as a group.

Tan's 'Next in Fashion' co-host Alexa Chung asked what his friends use for their disguises, and he replied: ''Once Jonathan puts a hat on, a lot of people don't notice him, and Antoni's just another hot white guy in New York.''

Before 'Queer Eye' Tan worked as a fashion designer but it's not a career path he's interested in treading again in the future.

Asked if fashion is on hold for now, he said: ''Not just for the time being.

''I'm trying to avoid that for the rest of my life. It is the most stressful thing - I think people think you're just off with the fairies playing dress-up. It's so high-pressure.''