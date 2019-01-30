Tame Impala, Twenty One Pilots, The Prodigy, A$AP Rocky, and Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals have been announced to play this year's Lowlands Festival.
Tame Impala have joined the line-up for Lowlands Festival.
The psychedelic rock band, whose touring members are Kevin Parker, Cam Avery, Dominic Simper and Julien Barbagallo, are among the new additions for the musical extravaganza in Holland, and will perform fresh off their 2019 tour of the US
Also joining the bill for this year's event are American musical duo Twenty One Pilots, iconic English electronic group The Prodigy, American rapper, A$AP Rocky, as well as Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals.
And that's not all as New Order, Royal Blood, Anne-Marie, Billie Eilish, Franz Ferdinand, Jorja Smith, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Boy Pablo, The, IDLES, Marc Rebillet, Moonlight Benjamin, POND, Slaves, This is LOVSKI, Two Feet and Whitney will also be among the performers.
The festival, which takes place from 16 to 18 August at Walibi Holland in Biddinghuizen, boasts 12 covered stages, which will offer a diverse line-up of talent from the worlds of music, film, theatre, comedy, literature and science.
Revellers can relax in one of seven luxury campsites, which boast flushable toilets and hot showers, and the festival even has a wellness village featuring saunas, hot tubs and sports facilities.
And that's not all as the site also has a market with everything from clothes and vinyl stalls to a barber's shop, as well as dozens of restaurants and food and drink stalls, a local radio station and even its own currency.
Tickets go on sale on Saturday (02.02.19) from https://lowlands.nl/tickets/.
