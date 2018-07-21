Talinda Bennington insists she won't let her late husband Chester Bennington's suicide ''ruin'' her children.
Talinda Bennington won't let Chester Bennington's suicide ''ruin'' her children.
The 'In The End' hitmaker tragically passed away last year and reflecting on his passing, a year later, Talinda is adamant she won't let what happen have too much of an effect on their children.
She told FOX 11: ''It's the re-traumatisation. That day is so seared in my mind. If you don't take care of your mental health you will get sick, and that can cause you to do irrational things. [I won't] let this mistake ruin my children. I was determined to not let that happen.''
Talinda had previously spoken of how she felt her life had turned into a ''sick Shakespearean tragedy'' following Chester's death.
She wrote soon after his death: ''One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero - their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.
''My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love. Always, Mrs.Talinda Bennington (sic)''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.