Taj Jackson has blasted the team at the Apollo theatre in New York for not featuring The Jackson 5 in their HBO documentary about the history of the iconic venue.

Michael Jackson's nephew has hit out at the concert hall for choosing not to include the 'ABC' hitmakers - which also featured his father Tito, Jermaine, Randy, Jackie and Marlon Jackson - in 'The Apollo', despite the legendary Motown band launching their career there when they won the Apollo contest on August 13, 1967.

Taj, 46, has accused them of trying to ''erase black music history'' and also asked them if broadcasters HBO had cut them from the film after their 'Finding Neverland' documentary, in which James Safechuck and Wade Robson claim that Michael sexually abused both of them after befriending them when they were children.

Retweeting their message thanking everyone for watching 'The Apollo', Taj fumed; ''How dare you erase black music history. Where is The Jackson 5??? The group you helped launch on your stage.

Black artists and celebs need to take note. This can happen to you too in the future. Not just my family. I'm so disappointed.

Did @HBO @HBODocs make you edit them out? (sic)''

They captioned a trailer for the documentary: ''We can't thank you enough for tuning in to embrace, to witness, to celebrate, to watch the premiere of #TheApolloDoc on @HBO @HBOdocs! Here's WHAT'S NEXT for our historic theater - and we do hope to be seeing you walk through our doors very soon! (sic)''

He also responded to a fan who had suggested he should phone them to tell them just how he feels.

Taj replied: ''I might call tomorrow. I am too upset and mad now. Need to calm down first.''

When Michael - who was known as The King of Pop - passed away from acute Propofol intoxication at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009, the Apollo hosted a two-day memorial in honour of the 'Thriller' hitmaker and replaced the huge board outside the front of the venue to read: ''In memory of Michael Jackson.

''A true Apollo legend. 1958 to 2009.''

The Apollo is yet to publicly respond to Taj's complaint.