Taj Jackson is planning his own documentary about his late uncle Michael Jackson, which he believes will ''get the truth out there''.

The late King of Pop - who passed away in 2009 - has become the subject of new child sexual abuse allegations since the release of the HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland', and now his nephew Taj has said he's planning his own informative film that he hopes will ''debunk'' the claims against his uncle.

Speaking about his plans, the 45-year-old son of Tito Jackson said: ''I'm not combating 'Leaving Neverland'. I'm doing a documentary about the media's relationship with my uncle and how they've reported certain things as factual that were lies. I'm going to go back all the way to 1993 with the first allegation and uncover that along with the 2005 allegations. I'm obviously going to make it entertaining because I don't want people to fall asleep, but it's going to be about facts, court documents, depositions and interviews. It's going to be about debunking what you heard and sharing what really happened. I want to get the truth out there.''

And Taj says he's planning his documentary because the 'Thriller' hitmaker ''deserves it'', as he strongly believes his uncle is innocent.

He added: ''I don't want someone watching 'Leaving Neverland' a hundred years from now and thinking it's true. I want there to be a counter argument that debunks everything. When I say everything, I mean everything. I'm doing this for my uncle because he deserves it. He needs someone to stick up for him like he stuck up for us.''

The 3T singer insists that if he found ''one piece of evidence'' that proved the allegations against Michael are true he would include it in his film, but he says he's sure there's ''nothing''.

When asked by Billboard magazine if he would document any evidence that the allegations were true, he said: ''If I found one piece of evidence that was a hundred percent indisputable, then yes. I'm all about justice. Integrity is everything for me. But here's the thing: What I can tell you is that - in 10 years of [multiple] investigations, hundreds of documents, a trial and a tip line that prosecutor Tom Sneddon kept open for [people claiming to be] victims of Michael Jackson for years - there's still nothing.''