T.I. has come under fire from a host of female stars following his admission he accompanies his daughter to the gynaecologist every year to check she's still a virgin.

The 39-year-old rapper revealed he doesn't mind discussing sex with 18-year-old Deyjah Imani Harris, but he doesn't want her to get frisky with anyone just yet and goes with her to her consultant every 12 months to make sure her hymen - a thin piece of mucosal tissue that surrounds or partially covers the external vaginal opening - is still intact,and his admission has attracted a huge backlash.

'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi insisted the rapper has ''no right'' to see Deyjah's medical records.

She also tweeted alongside a link to an article about T.I.'s comments: ''The double standard of the patriarchy is truly insane. Young women are fully capable of making their own informed decisions about their bodies and their sexuality.''

And 'Orange is the New Black' star Madeline Brewer felt sickened by the admission.

She tweeted: ''This makes me feel physically ill. It's abhorrent. This isn't behavior to laugh at or joke about. The level of toxicity and malice and control he's exerting on his own daughters life and bodily autonomy and and privacy. I'm sick (sic)''

Ellen Barkin pointed out a flaw in T.I.'s checks.

She tweeted: ''I have bad news for T.I.

''After 6 months of vaginal sex...my hyman broke.(sic)''

Chrissy Teigen was just stunned by the topic of conversation.

She wrote: ''Def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI.(sic)''.

Speaking on the 'Ladies Like Us' podcast, T.I. - whose songs often feature lyrics about sex - opened up about accompanying Deyjah to her annual gynaecologist trip.

He said: ''We'll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor's maintaining a high level of professionalism. He's like, 'Well, you know sir, I have to, in order to share information' -- I'm like, 'Deyjah, they want you to sign this ... so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know?' 'See doc? No problem.'

''So then they come and say, 'Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken, like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity.'

''So I say, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.' ''

And, although his comments raised a few eyebrows, T.I. thinks his daughter will thank him for how protective he was when she's older.

He explained: ''I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have.''

T.I. also has three-year-old daughter Heiress, as well as sons Messiah, 19, Domani, 18, Clifford, 15, and Major, 11.