SZA has claimed her voice is ''permanently injured.''

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter was left devastated last week when it was announced that she had been left off her label's TDE Championship Tour due to persistent vocal injuries and she'd been ordered to rest it or risk long-term damage.

But it looks like things are a little worse than initially expected as she took to her social networking site to claim her ''priorities are f***ed up'' and her voice is ruined.

According to MTV, SZA wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets: ''Tonight was the test. That settles that. I jus[t] wanna be left alone my priorities are f****d up. They been f****d up. I need space goodbye. My voice is permanently injured . (sic).''

The brunette beauty's vocal battle has been going on for most of the year as she claimed back in April that she'd lost her voice after performing at Coachella.

She said at the time: Last week kicked my ass . Every technical difficulty that could've went wrong did . Every ''friend'' I asked to come out bailed on me . Lost my voice completely . Didn't even get a chance to play the weekend . Couldn't believe it was all happening on my biggest stage to date. I LOVE AND ACCEPT ALL CHALLENGES !! THANK U GOD FOR EVERY GROWTH OPPORTUNITY TO STEP INTO BIGGER DRAWS . I AM BIGGER THAN MY ADVERSITY . DOWN 9 TIMES BUT I GET UP 10!! This Friday is MINE . #COACHELLA2018 (sic).''

And back in March she said that she was making the ''best album'' of her career this year because it'll be the last one she ever does due to her vocal difficulties.

She said: ''I'm still miserable. My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I'm in a cage. I'm making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that... because it's going to be my last album.''