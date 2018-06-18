SZA's vocals are not ''permanently damaged''.

The 27-year-old singer - whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe - was left devastated two weeks ago when it was announced that she had been left off her label's TDE Championship Tour due to persistent vocal injuries, and as a result was ordered to rest it or risk long-term damage.

However, on Sunday (17.06.18), she ''thanked'' her team of doctors and vocal technicians for working with her ''daily'' to get her voice back in shape.

The 'Love Galore' hitmaker wrote on Twitter: ''Firstly I wanna thank everyone for sending me loving kindness and extending your energy my direction .Thank u for your prayers, I feel them and deeply appreciate you I love you ... Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I'm blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i've been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely. [sic]''

Revealing her concerns for her vocals, SZA had written in a series of now-deleted tweets: ''Tonight was the test. That settles that. I jus[t] wanna be left alone my priorities are f****d up. They been f****d up. I need space goodbye. My voice is permanently injured . (sic).''

SZA's vocal battle had been going on for most of the year as she claimed back in April that she'd lost her voice after performing at Coachella.

And back in March she said that she was making the ''best album'' of her career this year because it'll be the last one she ever does due to her vocal difficulties.

She said: ''I'm still miserable. My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I'm in a cage. I'm making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that... because it's going to be my last album.''

However, that could all change now she has her voice is on the mend.