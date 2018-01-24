SZA brushed aside Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar's input for her Grammy-nominated hit 'Supermodel'.

The American singer/songwriter- whose real name Solána Imani Rowe - is up for an impressive five nominations at this Sunday's (28.01.18) ceremony; Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best R&B Song and Best Urban Contemporary Album for her debut LP 'CTRL'.

And despite the 'Get Lucky' hitmaker recording some ''fire a*s drums'', she opted for Social Experiment sticksman Stix.

She told GQ magazine: ''It just did not work out.

''Pharrell's [drums] are synthetic and Stix was playing live.

''So it was just a matter of textures and timing and that natural human swing. Stix was just in that natural human in-person swing.''

The 27-year-old star used her initiative and chose to ignore Kendrick's thought that the track should have been the last song on the record, rather the first.

She said: ''That was the one time I've ever been right. I knew that song was different. I just didn't know why, but I knew it was different than anything I've done.''

SZA - who collaborated with Rihanna on 'Consideration' in 2017 - almost gave up her career, and nearly didn't release the record due to her label Top Dawg Entertainment delaying its release.

Tweeting in October 2016, calling out rapper label boss Punch, she wrote: ''I actually quit . @iamstillpunch can release my album if he ever feels like it . Y'all be blessed .(sic)''

The 'Love Galore' singer said she was suffering with ''anxiety'' during the recording process, and contemplated giving up music to explore a film career.

She said at the time: ''I'll probably just do something different, something visual, probably film.

''I'm really frustrated, and I'm kind of over it. I have a lot of anxiety and there's a lot going on in my life.''