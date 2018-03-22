SZA has hinted her next record might be her last.

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - has never felt more inspired with her writing as she does at the moment and admits she is determined to make her second studio album her ''best'' yet, because she may stop releasing records.

In an interview with Flaunt magazine, she admitted: ''My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about.

''I feel like I'm in a cage

''I'm making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that ... because it's going to be my last album.''

However, it's not the first time the 'Supermodel' hitmaker has discussed potentially retiring from music.

Speaking last July, she said: ''[I have a] short attention span, and I don't like to do things when they aren't fun or I can't grow anymore. ''This is a space where I feel like I'm growing and having a good time. I'm learning a lot, but sometimes it gets to be a lot and I feel like I can't grow in this space. Like, I have to do something different to grow.''

It comes after SZA admitted she felt like she'd ''failed'' her fans when she didn't win one of five possible Grammys this year.

Among the nods was Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'CTRL', and though she was initially ''mad'' that she came home without any prizes, she admitted her record is ''much bigger'' than any accolade.

She explained: ''You feel like you're really falling short and you f***ing failed [your fans].

''This is something much bigger than me and a f***ing trophy.

''I felt a shift. Like, I came a really long-a*s way.

''I didn't imagine this album doing much anyway.

''I was so grateful to even have been honoured by being nominated and having so many people f*** with my music.

''I feel like at some point you start to get sucked up into the accolades and you're like, Oh, this is what this is about, and this is what quantifies my success or me as an artist or a human being.''