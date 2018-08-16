Swedish House Mafia are working on new music.

The EDM stars - Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello - poignantly last performed as a trio in March 2013 before going their separate ways, but last year they reunited on stage for the first time in five years at Miami's Ultra Music Festival.

And, although fans were left wondering whether their reunion was merely a one-off, Steve has teased that they are ''absolutely coming back'' and have been in the studio.

Speaking to Swedish publication Dagens Nyheter, he said: ''During summer everyone is traveling a lot, but we've entered the studio. I can't really say much more.''

Although it's all hush hush at the moment, it's believed a new album may drop in time for the 2019 tour after Steve admitted in June that they would hit the road next year.

He said of a 2019 tour: ''It's happening, obviously.

''Not all the details are set, but we will be back in 2019.''

After their split, Axwell and Ingrosso performed under the name Axwell Λ Ingrosso. The pair released their debut album 'More Than You Know ' in December 2017, and said at the time that they were hoping to remain current as a duo.

Ingrosso said: ''We love to experiment.''

Axwell added: ''We have played Ibiza for so many years, so we are only doing a couple of shows here now but making them as crazy as possible.''

The band's decision to reunite comes just two years after they said they were happy doing their own thing but were adamant not to rule out a comeback in the future.

Axwell explained: ''I think we're all in our happy places right now. Having said that it would be stupid of me to say never [to a reunion].

''Maybe one day something will happen inside of us that says 'boom'. But it's more [likely to be] coming from us than at a festival.''