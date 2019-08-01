Swae Lee ''sleeps and showers'' in his diamond jewellery.

The 24-year-old rapper is obsessed with his fine jewels and often shows off his huge diamond collection on social media, and he likes to wear his different pieces all the time even when he's having a wash.

He said: ''I sleep with my jewellery on. I take a shower and do everything with it. I got a lot of jewellers I mess with. Right now I'm all about who can get me the best price and not who's just trying to tax me. There's one that showed me a lot of dope pieces, and the name is @krisjewelers on Instagram. They have really good prices and are not just out to bust heads. I like elegant jewels. I don't like mine super-flashy. I don't like too much 'rapper' jewelry, necessarily.''

But Swae's eye for a bargain doesn't mean he isn't afraid to invest in pricey pieces, as he revealed his first big purchase was a Patek Philippe timepiece.

Speaking to The New York Times, he said: ''One of the first big things I bought for myself was a Patek watch. It's so fly. I don't even really wear it because it's too much to bust out.''

The 'Close To Me' hitmaker - who is one half of hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd with his brother Slim Jxmmi - opened up about his ''crazy'' shoe collection and confessed he has thousands of shoes that he loves to wear when they are ''box fresh'' and crisp white.

He added: ''My collection is crazy. I have maybe 2,000 pairs of shoes. I like all kinds of shoes. Today I have on the classic white Air Force 1s.

''You can never go wrong with Air Force 1s, and that goes back to like 20 years ago. They're legendary O.G. shoes. You get a pair of clean whites and you keep them clean, you're really stepping out. I like them box fresh. That's the only thing. I can really just wear them one time, unless you throw them in the wash.''