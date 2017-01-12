Brothers Matt and Ross Duffer are shortlisted for their work on sci-fi series Stranger Things, Jonathan Nolan earns his first nod for Westworld, Miguel Sapochnik is recognised for Game of Thrones, and Ryan Murphy and John Singleton each score nominations for separate episodes of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

In the Comedy Series category, Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover, who triumphed at the Golden Globes on Sunday (08Jan17), will go up against Silicon Valley's Mike Judge and Alec Berg, and Veep's Dale Stern and Becky Martin for the accolade.

Meanwhile, the brains behind TV musicals Grease Live! and Hairspray Live!, The Night Of, Madoff, and All the Way are nominated for Movies for Television and Mini-Series, and the Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials nominees include the directors behind Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 - The Best is Yet to Come, The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, and The 70th Annual Tony Awards.

The winners of the 69th annual DGA Awards will be unveiled on 4 February (17).