Storm Reid said working with Oprah Winfrey was ''amazing''.

The 14-year-old actress stars in Ava DuVernay's new Disney movie 'A Wrinkle in Time' alongside the likes of Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, and said she was uplifted to have someone like Winfrey in her corner.

At the European premiere of the new movie at the BFI IMAX in Waterloo, London, on Tuesday (13.03.18), Reid said: ''To work with Miss Oprah has been amazing and to have her in my corner, for her to inspire me and uplift me was amazing.

''But she actually told me, 'Don't waste energy on things you can't change in life, when you can be using that energy on something that is positive in your life'.

''So that is like my life motto.''

The film - which is based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle - follows Meg Murry [Reid] who works with her highly intelligent brother and fellow student Calvin O'Keeffe [Levi Miller] and three astral travellers Mrs. Which [Winfrey], Mrs. Whatsit [Witherspoon] and Mrs. Who [Kaling] to rescue her father Alex [Chris Pine] who is being held captive on a distant planet.

Reid - who also starred in '12 Years a Slave' - admitted she hopes her new movie will inspire all people.

She said: ''I just want people to be inspired. Not only young girls but young people, and people in general and I just want them to know that they can do anything they want to do.

''If they wanna save the world they can, and they are beautiful and smart.''

Recently, Reid admitted it was the first time she has worked on a set with ''so many women'' and doesn't think she will have the ''privilege'' to work with another predominately female cast.

She said: ''This was the first set I've been on with so many women.

''I felt like everybody was represented on that set -- it looked, like Miss Ava said, like the United Nations there.

''I hope that I'll get to experience that again and I hope that Hollywood can normalise that, but I'm just not sure if I will have the privilege to experience that on the next set I go onto, which is unfortunate, but it may be true.''