The British singer/songwriter was named as one of the 2017 recipients of Sweden's most coveted music award by Alfons Karabuda, chairman of the Prize committee, at Stockholm City Hall on Tuesday (07Feb17).

"I am honoured to receive the Polar Music Prize and to join past recipients who I have long admired and respected," the former The Police frontman said in a statement. "I still maintain a childlike curiosity about music, along with a sense that I constantly need to work at it. So to be recognised in this way is truly meaningful. I am looking forward to coming to Sweden in June for this special evening.”

Sting's fellow honouree, American saxophonist Wayne Shorter, 83, also he was looking forward to accepting his prize, calling the award "another great adventure" in his life.

Marie Ledin, managing director of the Polar Music Prize, explained their selection by saying, “In Sting and Wayne Shorter we have two Laureates whose music continues to move, enthral and influence millions of music fans around the world. Both are true music legends and embody the spirit of the Polar Music Prize.”

The annual prize, which was founded by ABBA's former manager Stig Anderson in 1989, is traditionally shared by a pop artist and a classical musician. The recipients each receive a trophy and a cash prize of one million Swedish Krona ($113,000/£91,000).

They will receive their awards from His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden at a gala ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall on 15 June (17).

Previous recipients include Sir Paul MCCartney, Ray Charles, Joni Mitchell, Sir Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, and Stevie Wonder.