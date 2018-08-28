Stevi Ritchie says he and Chloe Jasmine are ''stronger than ever''.

The 38-year-old former 'X Factor' contestant - who got engaged to Chloe, 27, in July 2015 and called it off a year later - met during the 11th series of the ITV singing competition, but the pair ended their relationship shortly after they appearing on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

However, speaking on ITV's 'Loose Women' about his relationship with Chloe, Stevi said: ''I am still with Chloe, she's great. I haven't seen much of her lately because I'm so busy up and down the country with my gigs like, 'A Night with Stevi Ritchie'.

''It's very complicated, but I mean we're all good now. We're not living together, no. I have got a house.''

Despite the turbulent nature of their relationship, Stevi revealed he

still hopes to marry Chloe one day, even though they rarely get to spend quality time together before of their schedules.

He said: ''I hope so eventually, I really do. I love her, she's a great girl. Very eccentric.

''We're happy, we're a lot stronger now. The trouble is I just haven't seen her. That's the problem. Not through choice.''

Despite their on-off relationship, the pair went on holiday together in April and Stevi last posted about Chloe via social media in June, fuelling rumours that the couple were back-on.

The former reality TV star has turned to stand-up comedy to make his living, and he's admitted to loving his new life on the road.

Stevie said: ''I think I've got one of those faces that people just laugh at anyway. I just pretty much stand there and have a laugh at and take the mick yeah out of myself.''