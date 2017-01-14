Stevi Ritchie and Chloe-Jasmine Whichello have reconciled.

The former 'X Factor' stars - who called off their engagement in September - are back together and more loved up than ever.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Despite calling off their engagement, Chloe-Jasmine and Stevi are giving things another go.''

It was recently rumoured that Stevi was set to return to 'Celebrity Big Brother' after he was spotted near the hotel the contestants stayed in before entering the house, but he was actually just accompanying Chloe, who was there to interview contestants.

The insider added: ''The reason why everyone thought Stevi was going in to the 'CBB' house was because he was spotted outside the hotel that all the celebs stay in.

''Actually, he was there to support Chloe, who was asked to do some fun interviews with the contestants before they entered the house.

''Despite splitting up, Stevi still loves and cares deeply for Chloe and wanted to be there to support her.

''Similarly, Chloe knows that Stevi will always protect her and stand by her, and she wants things to work between them.''

Stevi and Chloe met as contestants on 'The X Factor' in 2014 and were due to tie the knot last July.

However, the pair didn't make it down the aisle as they split up temporarily in April following a series of blazing rows.

They got back together a few months later and held an unofficial ceremony on board a boat in July to prove their love for one another.

But they ended their relationship for a second time in September, after Chloe, 25, failed to turn up to Stevi's 36th birthday.

A source said at the time: ''Stevi and Chloe have split up again. He was absolutely devastated when she stood him up on his birthday even though they had made plans to go out and celebrate. That was almost two weeks ago and he hasn't heard a word from her in that time, he's so upset.

''Stevi is also very confused because she hadn't explained why she was a no-show so now he has just assumed that they are over.''