Steven Tyler is devastated to have had to cancel Aerosmith's four remaining shows on their South American tour.

The 69-year-old rock star called an abrupt halt to the iconic band's tour in September due to an unspecified health concern, but Steven has now downplayed the seriousness of his problems and admitted to being heartbroken at having failed to complete their scheduled dates.

Writing on the band's official website, he explained: ''I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin' a rippin' lead).

''Sorry to have cut the tour short but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform. (sic)''

Steven said the band were relishing their time on tour, and admitted he regrets having to cancel their shows due to his health concerns.

The music icon explained: ''It breaks my heart to have left this tour early. The band has never played better. Just watch the 100,000 people at Rock in Rio.

''We've been to Tel Aviv ... to Russia... to Rio ... and all the in between ... I guess it's true what they say, 'That life's a p***er when eu're a peein'. (sic)''

Steven also issued a statement when the band cancelled their tour dates, but at the time, the star was noticeably vague about the precise nature of his health troubles.

He previously said: ''I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances ... I promise I'll be back. (sic)''