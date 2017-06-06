Steven Meisel has been flooded with heartfelt tributes on his birthday.

The photographer celebrated his 63rd birthday on Monday (05.06.17), and to mark the occasion supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss, who have worked with the creative mastermind, have gushed about the star on social media.

The 47-year-old catwalk icon shared a string of photographs of Steven on her Instagram account, including one of her posing alongside the mogul, which saw her hail the mogul as ''family'' and a ''genius.

The sweet post read: ''#happybirthday to the one and Only #StevenMeisel .words cannot describe how much I cherish you and our special Bond , you are truly family to me , you are there when it matters away from the glitz and Glam . You are a genius in how you create and recreate all of is There is no other !!! I'm wishing you all the love in this world on this special , you surpass the sky is the limit and will continue too . I love you forever always Omi #legend #master #unconditionallove (sic).''

Karlie, 24, praised the ''brilliant man'' for being a ''master craftsman, a tireless teacher'' and ''true visionary'' and thanked him for selecting her to work on certain projects with him.

The blonde-haired beauty uploaded a picture of Steven on her photo-sharing site, which read: ''Happy birthday to this brilliant man. Through your lens you have inspired the world with your profound storytelling and unforgettable images. You are a master craftsman, a tireless teacher to models, and a true visionary. I am honored to have learned so much from you. Thank you for inviting me onto your sets, into your world, and teaching me how to come alive in your photographs.

Happy Birthday #StevenMeisel (sic).''

And Bella, 20, has admitted Steven inspired her to embark on a career at the helm of the fashion industry.

Alongside an image from a cover shoot the raven-haired beauty worked on with the artistic mogul, she wrote: ''Happy birthday to one of my idols in the world, Steven Meisel. Thank you for your passion. You are one of the main reasons I am so in love with what I do. And to the incredible late Franca Sozzani. This was my one and only cover with you before you passed and I will never forget it for as long as I live. (sic).''