Steve Mac is to receive the 2018 BRIT Award for Best British Producer.

The 45-year-old studio wizard was responsible for co-writing and producing one of the biggest tracks of 2017, Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You', along with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid and Ed himself.

The past year also saw him help Clean Bandit and Sean Paul's 'Rockaybe', Liam Payne and Quavo's 'Strip That Down', P!nk's 'What About Us' and Rita Ora's 'Your Song' make it into the top 10.

Steve said the accolade is ''the icing on the cake'' of an incredible year and has thanked the industry professionals who voted for him.

He said: ''I feel truly humbled to receive this prestigious award, especially as it's voted for by my record label peers who I greatly respect. This really is the icing on the cake at the end of such an amazing year, not only for me personally but for British music.''

BRITs Chairman and Chairman & CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland Jason Iley added: ''I am absolutely delighted for Steve - what a phenomenal year. He has worked with the biggest artists and delivered the biggest songs around the world. Steve is an incredibly talented and versatile producer and the most worthy recipient of the Best British Producer Award after the most excep-tional hit rate this past year.''

It comes after Jorja Smith beat Stefflon Don and Mabel to be pick up the prestigious BRITs Critics' Choice Award, which recognises emerging talent and in the past has gone to the likes of Adele, Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith.

Steve will collect his Anish Kapoor-designed award at the annual ceremony at London's The O2 on February 21, where his pal Ed, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Dua Lipa are among the artists set to grace the stage with show-stopping performances.

The Mastercard-sponsored ceremony will see Jack Whitehall host the glitzy bash.

Next Saturday (13.01.17), the awards will kick off with the nominations launch show, 'The BRITs Are Coming 2018', which will once again be hosted by Emma Willis, and will air on ITV1 from 5.45pm.

Liam Payne, Jorja Smith, Paloma Faith, Clean Bandit and J Hus will perform.