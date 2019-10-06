Steve Kazee is finding Jenna Dewan's pregnancy ''mind-blowing''.

The 'Tempting Fate' actor is expecting his first child with the 'Step Up' actress and he admits it has been an ''amazing'' experience so far.

He said: ''It's mind-blowing, the whole thing. Watching a child grow inside of a human has been the most amazing experience so far. It's good! I'm trying to stay calm, not panic and let it all happen.''

And the 43-year-old star is taking a year off work to spend time with Jenna throughout the pregnancy as he doesn't want to miss anything.

He added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I'm taking a year off. I just want to see all this process. This is my first child, so I just want to be there for Jenna, for the whole thing and that's going to be it. My next role is just dad and that's it! I don't want to miss any doctor's appointments.

''I don't want to miss any of the baby growing. I don't want to miss any of the morning sickness. I want to be there for all of it.''

Since meeting Steve, Jenna has been in ''the best place'' and is now ''super excited'' about expanding her family with her beau.

The insider added: ''Jenna is in the best place. Her relationship with Steve has really been so wonderful for her. She is relaxed and sees the world in a healthier way ... Steve has made her realise that she is amazing the way she is. He is just a great guy for her. [Jenna] is super excited about having a baby with [Steve]. [She is] crazy in love with Steve and he is equally excited.''