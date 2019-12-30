Steve Kazee is ''in awe'' of his girlfriend Jenna Dewan, as he admits his Instagram page has become a ''fan account'' for the actress.
The Tony Award winner has taken to Instagram to gush over his girlfriend - who is currently expecting the pair's first child - as he celebrated several of her accomplishments, including her graceful pregnancy, her six-year-old daughter Everly, and the premiere of her reality TV series 'Flirty Dancing'.
Posting a slideshow of images of the 39-year-old actress, Steve wrote: ''Disclaimer: I'm aware this is basically an @jennadewan fan account now. There is a reason for that. That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carves her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to. From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child, to her lead role as a partner in my life, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me. So yes...I'm proud. Incredibly. I want everyone to know about her because she is a gift to this world in so many ways. So thank you for visiting this fan account. Happy premiere day my love! (Sic)''
Meanwhile, the 'Step Up' star - who has Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum - recently said she and her 44-year-old beau have an ''unspoken chemistry''.
She gushed: ''It was an unspoken chemistry. You just know if you have it. It's the sparks that fly and it just works really well. I am in a really great place and totally in love. It's nice.''
Jenna had previously confessed she feels like she is the ''luckiest girl in the world'' to be in a relationship with Steve as she praised his ''strength'' and his ''beautiful soul''.
She wrote on social media: ''The world became a better place the day you were born ... Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you Happy birthday @stevekazee! (You're going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry) (sic)''
