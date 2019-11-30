Steve Kazee has admitted he is really ''happy'' with his girlfriend Jenna Dewan.
Steve Kazee is the ''happiest'' with Jenna Dewan.
The 44-year-old actor couldn't help but boast about his harmonious relationship with the 'Step Up' actress on Instagram on Thursday (28.11.19) when the brunette beauty uploaded a series of photographs of them on Thanksgiving on Instagram.
She captioned the sweet shots: ''The journey to get a good group picture though
Grateful for so much today Happy thanksgiving everyone!!! (sic).''
To which Steve replied: ''The happiest.''
Jenna and the Tony winner have been dating since she split from her ex-husband Channing Tatum, with whom she has six-year-old daughter Everly, and announced in September that they are expecting their first child together.
Earlier this month, Jenna, 38, revealed she feels ''very empowered'' by motherhood.
She said: ''I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life. [When you have a child], you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. [It] made me feel very empowered.''
Steve, meanwhile, said he was ''nervous'' about becoming a father, but was ''in awe'' of the fact that there's ''life growing'' inside of Jenna.
He said: ''I'm nervous as can be, but I'm trying to just be calm about it and know that we've been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we're going to be OK. There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond. We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.''
Squeeze came to the South-East coast to entertain a packed out Leas Cliff Hall.
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
'10 Years' is the story of group of former high school friends that reunite ten...
Hell's Gate is located in Possum Kingdom Lake, in Texas. Located in the middle of...
Advertising materials tell us all we need to know about Step Up. She's a little...
Advertising materials tell us all we need to know about Step Up. She's a little...
City Lights Media proudly presents the FEBRUARY 17th, 2006 theatrical release of TAMARA - this...
For quite some time now, the horror genre has simply been seen as an easy...