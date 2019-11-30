Steve Kazee is the ''happiest'' with Jenna Dewan.

The 44-year-old actor couldn't help but boast about his harmonious relationship with the 'Step Up' actress on Instagram on Thursday (28.11.19) when the brunette beauty uploaded a series of photographs of them on Thanksgiving on Instagram.

She captioned the sweet shots: ''The journey to get a good group picture though

Grateful for so much today Happy thanksgiving everyone!!! (sic).''

To which Steve replied: ''The happiest.''

Jenna and the Tony winner have been dating since she split from her ex-husband Channing Tatum, with whom she has six-year-old daughter Everly, and announced in September that they are expecting their first child together.

Earlier this month, Jenna, 38, revealed she feels ''very empowered'' by motherhood.

She said: ''I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life. [When you have a child], you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. [It] made me feel very empowered.''

Steve, meanwhile, said he was ''nervous'' about becoming a father, but was ''in awe'' of the fact that there's ''life growing'' inside of Jenna.

He said: ''I'm nervous as can be, but I'm trying to just be calm about it and know that we've been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we're going to be OK. There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond. We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.''