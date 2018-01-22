Sterling K. Brown insists his awards success won't change him.

The 'This Is Us' star picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday (22.01.18), adding to the Emmy and recent Golden Globe wins for his work on the show, but he's vowed to stay grounded by remembering the person he was before finding fame.

He said: ''You know what I try to remember, just try to remember that, the person that I was before I got to this place in life is what allowed me to be here just remain that person.

''You know I felt whole and complete before this stuff started to happen, I feel whole and complete.''

Sterling's latest trophy will be stored alongside his other statuettes.

He explained: ''They're all in the garage, but they look nice.''

The 41-year-old actor was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe and the pair were looking forward to a date night away from their sons, Andrew, six, and two-year-old Amare.

Speaking on the red carpet to E!'s Giuliana Rancic, he said: ''Life is good. We have no complaints right now.

''I get a chance to do what I love for a living. I get a chance to be amongst my peers this evening. My wife and I get a night without the kids. What's not to love?''

After winning his Golden Globe earlier this month, Sterling received over 150 texts of congratulations, but none could compare to the ''very cool'' message he was sent by Oprah Winfrey.

He said: ''I go through all of them and try to be as courteous and respond to all of them, but it's hard to beat the queen.''

During his acceptance speech at the SAGs, Sterling offered words of encouragement to struggling actors.

He said: ''To all those people out there still hustling, trying to make it. The fame won't sustain you, the money won't sustain you, the love, keep that love alive. It will keep you going.''