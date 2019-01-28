Sterling K. Brown has agreed to appear in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

The 'This Is Us' actor admitted he would ''go crazy'' for the chance to land a cameo role in the comedy series, after its lead actress, Rachel Brosnahan admitted she would ''do anything'' to get him to agree to be on the show.

The pair came face-to-face on the silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.01.19), just days after the 28-year-old actress admitted the 42-year-old star is top of her wish list for a guest appearance.

She reiterated: ''I would do anything.''

Sterling - who was accompanied by his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe - smiled and said: ''I would go crazy. I'm in, I'm in. Deal.''

The pair shook hands on their agreement then gushed about their mutual appreciation for one another.

Rachel told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Sterling is incredible, and can clearly do no wrong. Every time I see Sterling in something else ... I would follow Sterling to the end of the Earth.''

He added: ''It goes both ways.''

The 'People V. O.J. Simpson' actor later admitted he is a big fan of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' - which won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series as well as individual honours for Rachel and her co-star Tony Shalhoub - and show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

He said: ''The show is done at such an incredibly high level.

''It's so funny, and it's so full of heart. It's so specific. Like, I love the specificity of the world, and I would love to step in that.

''The Palladinos are so clear in what they're doing. You know, that's the type of people you want to work with.''

Rachel admitted last week she was desperate to get Sterling to appear on the show.

She said: ''I love Sterling K. Brown so much. We treat our guest stars well!''