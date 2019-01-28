Sterling K. Brown has agreed to make a guest appearance on 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.
Sterling K. Brown has agreed to appear in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.
The 'This Is Us' actor admitted he would ''go crazy'' for the chance to land a cameo role in the comedy series, after its lead actress, Rachel Brosnahan admitted she would ''do anything'' to get him to agree to be on the show.
The pair came face-to-face on the silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.01.19), just days after the 28-year-old actress admitted the 42-year-old star is top of her wish list for a guest appearance.
She reiterated: ''I would do anything.''
Sterling - who was accompanied by his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe - smiled and said: ''I would go crazy. I'm in, I'm in. Deal.''
The pair shook hands on their agreement then gushed about their mutual appreciation for one another.
Rachel told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Sterling is incredible, and can clearly do no wrong. Every time I see Sterling in something else ... I would follow Sterling to the end of the Earth.''
He added: ''It goes both ways.''
The 'People V. O.J. Simpson' actor later admitted he is a big fan of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' - which won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series as well as individual honours for Rachel and her co-star Tony Shalhoub - and show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.
He said: ''The show is done at such an incredibly high level.
''It's so funny, and it's so full of heart. It's so specific. Like, I love the specificity of the world, and I would love to step in that.
''The Palladinos are so clear in what they're doing. You know, that's the type of people you want to work with.''
Rachel admitted last week she was desperate to get Sterling to appear on the show.
She said: ''I love Sterling K. Brown so much. We treat our guest stars well!''
New York indie band Satellite Mode have unveiled a trippy animated video for their new dreamy-electro single 'Kissing in Photographs'.
Reuniting after a six-year hiatus, Irish boyband Westlife return with a video for their comeback single 'Hello My Love'.
Sleaford Mods' latest single 'Kebab Spider' is a politically-charged onslaught delivered alongside a video ahead of the release of their upcoming...
Northern Irish singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson, aka SOAK, becomes a racing driver in the video for her newest single 'Knock Me Off My Feet'.
Alt hip-hop star Lizzo goes retro with the video for her infectious new single 'Juice'. She's already confirmed to play Coachella and Primavera Sound...
Sam Smith returns with a brand new single entitled 'Dancing with a Stranger' featuring Normani of Fifth Harmony.
The eleven tracks that make up 'Neon Young' combine an alternative electro backdrop with a hip-hop swagger and menacing undercurrent.
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.