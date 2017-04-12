Sterling K. Brown says 'The Predator' has a ''wicked sense of humour''.

The 41-year-old actor is set to play the role of an as yet unnamed government agent in the upcoming fourth instalment of the popular sci-fi franchise, and although the cast have been asked to remain tight lipped about the production, he has admitted it is ''very different'' from the original 1987 feature.

He told Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''Shane [Black, the director] has his whole take on it and it's very different than the original Predator. It's got a really wicked sense of humour to it, which I love about it. And it's got a real camaraderie amongst the main characters that I think folks will be attracted to. That's pretty much all I can say.''

As of the time of writing, little else is known about the movie except the members of the main cast, which will also include the likes of Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Edward James Olmos, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Thomas Jane, and Alfie Allen.

'Logan' star Boyd is taking the lead on the feature, after Benicio Del Toro was originally in talks for the role, but was forced to quit after scheduling conflicts made it impossible for him to continue as part of the cast.

Shane Black's directorial role comes after he previously starred in the 1987 original as Rick Hawkins, who was the first to die at the hands of the titular character.

The original motion picture was directed by John McTiernan and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as soldier Major Alan 'Dutch' Schaefer, who was hunted by an alien monster in the jungle along with his squad of commandos.

Meanwhile, Black has already revealed the main character's name in his 'Predator' movie will be Quinn McKenna.

He said: ''The hero of the film, the name I've given the guy, is Quinn McKenna. Quinn McKenna. Rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?''

'Predator' is scheduled for a February 2018 release date.