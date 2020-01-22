Sterling K. Brown attends therapy ''with regularity''.

The 'This Is Us' star ''has no shame'' in admitting to seeking counselling because he finds it incredibly beneficial and doesn't think someone should rule it out even if they have found other coping mechanisms.

Asked how he thinks his 'This Is Us' character Randall Pearson should tackle his lifelong battle with anxiety, Sterling told People magazine: ''Me, who attends therapy with regularity and has no shame in saying so, hopes that Randall is able to let go of whatever it is that's keeping him from moving forward and recognise that there are benefits in talking to someone about what's going on in your life.

''It's nice to be able to take care of yourself when you need to. It's nice to be able to have things that you can go to in a pinch that help to soothe you, but that shouldn't mean that you can't also explore help from a professional.''

The 43-year-old actor insisted having therapy doesn't ''diminish'' him

and is simply another way to help him live his ''best life''.

He added: ''What I've found in my own personal life by seeking therapy is that it doesn't diminish me in any way.

''You know how to take care of yourself in one particular way that has served you to this point in life. Now, be open to the possibility of learning new ways of self-care that may expand you.

''Therapy doesn't diminish you in any way. It can only expand your arsenal, your tools for living your best life.''

And Sterling - who has two sons with wife Ryan Michelle Bathé - believes no one's ego should be ''so big'' they don't think they need help ''outside of themselves''.

He said: ''What I hope is that no one's ego is so big that they don't think that they can explore help outside of themselves.

''Randall would be able to find out that he's not the only person living with [anxiety]. They are strategies and groups that he can connect with so he doesn't feel so isolated.

''It's very difficult to be the healthiest version of yourself by yourself.''