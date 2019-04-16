Sterling K. Brown will appear in the new season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

The 'This Is Us' actor has signed up for a mystery role in the comedy series and promised fans his stint will be ''awesome'', though it's unclear how many of the eight episodes of season three he will feature in.

He said in a video shared to his social media profiles: ''I'm Eastward bound.

''I'm going to do a little TV show, maybe you've heard of it: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes. So, stay tuned. I'm getting together with Midge and it's going to be awesome.''

Sterling's casting comes after he came face-to-face with its lead star, Rachel Brosnahan, at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in January and admitted he would ''go crazy'' for the chance to be on the show.

The actress stressed about her desire to have him in the cast: ''I would do anything.''

Sterling - who was accompanied by his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe - smiled and said: ''I would go crazy. I'm in, I'm in. Deal.''

The pair shook hands on their agreement then gushed about their mutual appreciation for one another.

Rachel said: ''Sterling is incredible, and can clearly do no wrong. Every time I see Sterling in something else ... I would follow Sterling to the end of the Earth.''

He added: ''It goes both ways.''

The 'People V. O.J. Simpson' actor had also admitted he is a big fan of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

He said: ''The show is done at such an incredibly high level.

''It's so funny, and it's so full of heart. It's so specific. Like, I love the specificity of the world, and I would love to step in that.

''The Palladinos are so clear in what they're doing. You know, that's the type of people you want to work with.''