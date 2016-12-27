The 46-year-old sparked concern for her well-being after failing to show up for a planned festive lunch at a friend's house on Christmas Day (25Dec16). The actress and yoga teacher also missed a flight she had booked out of Washington, D.C. on Monday (26Dec16).

Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham announced the discovery of her body in her white Toyota Scion on Tuesday (27Dec16), telling a news conference there were visible signs of trauma on her remains. However, her death has yet to officially be ruled a homicide.

A male suspect was arrested near the car. His identity has not been made public, but he is said to have also robbed a drug store and attacked its employees prior to MCCauley's disappearance.

"We do not believe at this time that the suspect knew the victim," Newsham added.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine MCCauley's cause of death.

In addition to Step Up, the actress also appeared in short films The Paper Girl and Never Dream: The Beginning.