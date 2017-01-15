Stella Maxwell wants her own emoji.

The Victoria's Secret Angel admits she'd love to be depicted in tiny graphic form, complete with her own iconic little wings.

Asked which emoji she wished existed, she said: ''One of myself, with little wings maybe.''

And if the 26-year-old beauty was ever able to design her own set of the lingerie company's iconic wings, she knows exactly what she'd like.

She said: ''[They would be] black, lacy and tight - super-sexy.

''They wouldn't be that big though. It's not about size but how pretty they look.''

Stella had a great time walking in the annual Victoria's Secret fahion show in Paris last year, but was concerned about a wardrobe malfunction when she walked for the second time.

She explained: ''The bejewelled, sheer body suit was my favourite but I felt like it started to ride down my body. I had this feeling to try to pull it up but then I was like, 'Don't start doing that on the runway'. But it was epic and I don't think you could see it falling down, so it was all good.''

While Stella admits to working out every day for two weeks before the shows, one thing she would never do as part of her preparations as to have a facial in case her skin reacted badly.

She told LOOK magazine: ''I didn't have the oxygen facial but Bella Hadid did and said it was amazing. I try not to play around with my skin too much before an event in case it breaks out. Everyone's skin is different.''