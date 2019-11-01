Stella Maxwell has received a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly threatened to rape and shoot her and made numerous unwanted visits to her house.
The Victoria's Secret model filed legal documents against Ruben Velazquez, who she claimed came to her house uninvited and sending threats, including one to set her house on fire, via on Instagram for the last few months.
According to TMZ, Stella claimed the man made several unwanted visits to her home and sent dozens of messages on the photo-sharing app, including a photograph taken just a few metres from her house.
Among the messages she allegedly received were statements such as, ''I'm thinking of burning your house'' ... ''buy a shotgun with long range and leave you lame'', ''I will find you'', ''You are going to have to kill me'', ''I [will] leave you in a wheelchair'', and several referencing being her husband and saying, ''we are going to f**k Stella.''
The last message the 29-year-old model received from him allegedly said: ''I'm going to be a serial killer.''
Stella obtained a temporary order requiring Velazquez to stay 100 yards away from her and he has also been charged with harassment and criminal threats.
Stella - who previously dated Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus - was named a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015 and previously admitted she finds their famous lingerie shows ''empowering''.
She said: ''For me, it feels empowering to walk down a runway in my underwear! The message I want to send out is that women are sexy. We have girls from all over the world in the show - it's just a very sexy and confident role and situation you are lucky to be in.
''I personally really enjoy the moment of the runway show. I think it's all about feeling good and looking amazing.''
