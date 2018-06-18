Stella Maxwell's bath turns black from her beauty products.

The Victoria's Secret Angel lives by multipurpose charcoal powder which she uses on her teeth and as a face mask and she even drops some in her tub to soak her body, though it leaves behind a messy residue.

The 28-year-old model said: ''I also have this charcoal powder called Active Wow Activated Coconut Charcoal Powder.

''You can brush your teeth with it; you can make it into a mask. It's really good at cleaning out your pores.

''If you put it in your bath, it's crazy because it turns your whole bath black.''

Stella has recently become the face of Karl Lagerfeld's make-up collaboration with Australian beauty label ModelCo.

And the stunning beauty likes to keep it simple with for her off-duty look, she said: ''I always wear my Lip Lights gloss from the Karl Lagerfeld and ModelCo line.

I like this brownish pink called St. Tropez Sunset. It's like a take on your own lip colour but not too heightened. If I'm going out, I do the red.''

Stella says yoga and meditation are key in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but that she has a newfound love for kickboxing, which she admits is a nice change.

She said: ''I do yoga and meditation. For yoga, I have a personal trainer - Beth Cooke. I travel with a mat, and sometimes I just FaceTime with her.

''But I just started kickboxing in Los Angeles.

''It's nice to have that contrast with yoga. One is more mental and slower and more intimate with your body.

''The other is dimensional and you're moving your body in every direction.''

Stella also revealed that she takes diet tips from fellow Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes, and relies on wellness tablets.

She said: ''For diet, I've always just eaten in moderation. I try to eat a little bit of everything -- I just don't overdo it. But if I'm on the road a lot, I heed some advice I got from Jasmine.

''She brings these little sachets of protein shake along with her.

''I do that now, and I also pack my wellness pills. They are literally just called Wellness pills. You can get them at Whole Foods.''