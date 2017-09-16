Stella Maxwell knows the importance of sharing aspects of her life on social media, but her relationship with Kristen Stewart is kept private.
Stella Maxwell won't post pictures of Kristen Stewart on Instagram because she wants to retain ''control'' of their relationship.
The 27-year-old model is very happy with her actress girlfriend, but she prefers to keep that part of her life private, rather than share it with her friends.
Asked why there are no pictures of Kristen on her account, she said: ''Control. It's nice because you choose what you show people. You have that choice.''
However, the Victoria's Secret beauty - who previously dated Miley Cyrus - understands the power of social media when it comes to her career.
She said: ''Models definitely have a lot of influence. Like, in young people's lives. Anyone. Any age, actually. Everyone is really interested in each others' lives and work.
''It's obviously a glamorous job and you can reach out to a lot of people within seconds through Instagram or Twitter or Snapchat.
''It doesn't have to be something very serious. I think it's just giving insight into your life a little bit and if they're interested, they're going to look at it.''
Stella's personal life has attracted a lot of attention, but she insists she never pays attention to what is written about her.
She said: ''I don't look at the scrutiny of me like that.
''I don't really feel that's the situation. I see it like, I've been working really hard for a long time and I've accomplished a lot of what I've wanted to professionally. I've been really blessed and that's all I look at.''
And when it comes to her work, Stella rarely gets Kristen to accompany her to photoshoots.
She told Grazia magazine: ''I travel alone, in general, because usually it's just a day.
''Unless clients are happy to have anyone with you. It just depends on where I am and what I'm doing.''
