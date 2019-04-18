Stella Maxwell always makes sure she stays ''hydrated'' to avoid having to detox.

The 28-year-old model is known for her flawless complexion when she is on and off the runway, and the star admitted that a big part of her daily routine is to drink ''lots of water'' to keep her skin clear and glowing, so she doesn't have to ever worry about an internal cleanse.

She told W magazine: ''I've made sure to stay hydrated and drink lots of water this weekend [at Coachella] so detoxing isn't really an issue for me. But, after a weekend of live music and experiences, some quiet time always helps. Keep it cool and don't act a fool.''

And the blonde beauty keeps her face clear by always getting her beauty sleep and maintaining a ''fresh'' and healthy diet daily.

She added: ''[I] drink plenty of water, eat fresh and clean. And remember to get rest when you can. It's tempting to stay out late, but they call it beauty rest for a reason! Wash your face before bed. And if you put something toxic into your body, it's going to reflect on your body.''

Stella also never leaves the house without Mario Badescu skincare products and swears by travelling with her own soaps to keep her skin looking its best.

She continued: ''Allow for sleep on your flights. Make sure you pay attention to what type of water your putting on your skin when you travel, as water changes from city to city. Travel with your own soaps.

''I always travel with Mario Badescu skincare products. I'm currently really into Miranda Kerr's KORA Organics line.''