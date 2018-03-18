Stefflon Don doesn't want to be ''boxed in''.

The 26-year-old star has recorded with the likes of Demi Lovato, Skepta, Halsey and French Montana, and insists she won't let genre restrict the sort of music she makes.

She said: ''I never ever want to be boxed in. I'm still Stefflon Don, no matter what kind of track I'm on - if I want to jump on a f***ing opera track, I will.''

The 'Hurtin' Me' hitmaker has learned a lot about quality control and living up to fans' expectations from studying her friend Drake.

She explained to Q magazine: ''What interests me about [Drake] is that he's so massive and he still cares about his craft.

''He's got all these number ones, but if he dropped a song tomorrow and everyone hated it, he'd still care.''

Though Steff - whose real name is Stephanie Allen - is confident in her abilities, she doesn't like attending events and looking forward to global success so she doesn't have to make small talk with industry figures.

She said: ''Once I've conquered it all, the less events I'll have to show up for. I want to be like Adele.''

Meanwhile, the rapper previously vowed to use her music to speak out for ''women who aren't so naughty'' and who don't have a voice.

She said: ''I used to always be attracted to that [Lil' Kim and Missy Elliott's music]. It seemed so sick and so powerful as a woman to be able to express yourself and not care about what anyone thinks. That drew me to become a rapper.

''You've got to say what a girl with not so much confidence would want to say. Women - especially women that aren't so naughty - they listen to that type of bad stuff to be in that little moment.''