Stefflon Don won't be restricted to one type of music and will do whatever she wants.
The 26-year-old star has recorded with the likes of Demi Lovato, Skepta, Halsey and French Montana, and insists she won't let genre restrict the sort of music she makes.
She said: ''I never ever want to be boxed in. I'm still Stefflon Don, no matter what kind of track I'm on - if I want to jump on a f***ing opera track, I will.''
The 'Hurtin' Me' hitmaker has learned a lot about quality control and living up to fans' expectations from studying her friend Drake.
She explained to Q magazine: ''What interests me about [Drake] is that he's so massive and he still cares about his craft.
''He's got all these number ones, but if he dropped a song tomorrow and everyone hated it, he'd still care.''
Though Steff - whose real name is Stephanie Allen - is confident in her abilities, she doesn't like attending events and looking forward to global success so she doesn't have to make small talk with industry figures.
She said: ''Once I've conquered it all, the less events I'll have to show up for. I want to be like Adele.''
Meanwhile, the rapper previously vowed to use her music to speak out for ''women who aren't so naughty'' and who don't have a voice.
She said: ''I used to always be attracted to that [Lil' Kim and Missy Elliott's music]. It seemed so sick and so powerful as a woman to be able to express yourself and not care about what anyone thinks. That drew me to become a rapper.
''You've got to say what a girl with not so much confidence would want to say. Women - especially women that aren't so naughty - they listen to that type of bad stuff to be in that little moment.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
