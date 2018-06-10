Stefflon Don wants to go vegan.

The 26-year-old rapper is currently enjoying a vegetarian diet, meaning she doesn't eat meat, and whilst she admits she does miss chowing down on some bacon, she's set to take her diet even further by going completely planet based.

When asked if she enjoys breakfast in bed, the 'Push Back' hitmaker exclusively told BANG Showbiz at Capital's Summertime Ball this weekend: ''I do like breakfast in bed. Oh my god I love a good bacon and all that stuff, but I'm a vegetarian again.''

Stefflon - whose real name is Stephanie Allen - wants to cut all animal products out of her diet because she wants to keep her youthful looks for as long as she possibly can.

Asked if she'd ever go vegan, she said: ''I want to, that's what I want to do, yeah. Because I want to look like this when I'm 50.''

Whilst the '16 Shots' rapper might be getting her diet sorted for the next few decades of her life, she previously admitted her dating life has only just begun to fall into place after she began dating a mystery man.

She revealed: ''[I am dating someone, a] fellow artist [but it's generally me who has to put in the effort with men.] I tell people all the time, men don't talk to me. Even before I was a household name or whatever, when I went to clubs, people were scared to come to me 'cause of the way I looked. They thought they was going to get turfed. One boy said to me: ''You're so intimidating!'' Out on the street, they just look at me and go, ''Ahh, I'm not even bothering with her.'''

Since Stefflon has found herself a partner, she's started looking ahead to the future, and whilst she isn't sure she can see children on the horizon, she does want to spend her time ''helping people''.

When asked what her plans are for the future, she said: ''At home with five kids. Nah, I'm kidding. I definitely want to own a lot of stuff. A couple of houses. Eight songs on the Billboard. All that. But I want to do lots of projects for people. I want to help people get the things they need. I like helping people.''