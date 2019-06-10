Stefflon Don twerks to warm up for shows.

The 'Envy Us' rapper has revealed she prepares for performances by dipping low and shaking her booty back and forth before hitting the stage.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, she said: ''I twerk, I haven't done it today because my jeans are too tight but in general we twerk.''

The 27-year-old star - who rose to fame with her French Montana collaboration 'Hurtin' Me' in 2017 - says that her old song '16 Shots' gets her crowd hyped the most.

She said: ''I like performing '16 Shots' because the crowds, they die.

''I'll be singing other songs and 10 minutes in it's like, '16 Shots, 16 Shots'.

''I'm like, 'Wait guys it's coming'.

''That's the song they always request and the crowd get really crazy.

''It's amazing its definitely a huge sign of achievement when the crowd is singing along to your songs, I think that's all an artist wants.''

The 'Senseless' rapper will next be seen performing at Strawberries and Creem Festival.

The BRIT Award-winner will head up the Cambridge event at Haggis Farm on June 15, along with 'Beautiful Girls' hitmaker Sean Kingston and special guest, 'Turn Me On' star Kevin Lyttle.

As well as having throwback stars such as Ms. Dynamite, Sean and Kevin, the festival will also see the likes of rising R&B songstress Mahalia, 'Jumanji' rapper B Young and West London-based collective WSTRN perform at the one day event.

There are also expected to be a number of surprise guests after 2018 saw over 20 unannounced artists perform on the day - including Frisco and Shorty (Boy Better Know, MC Versatile and Abra Cadabra.

Tickets for Strawberries & Creem are priced at £45 and are available from www.strawberriesandcreem.com/tickets