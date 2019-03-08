Stefflon Don has announced a homecoming show in London.

The '16 Shots' rapper will play Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on April 19, with support from chart-topping drum and bass stars Rudimental and 'Gun Lean' hitmakers Russ Splash + LD.

Since emerging in 2015, after featuring on Wretch 32's 'Six Words', the star has had a number of hits, including 'Instruction' with Demi Lovato and Jax Jones and 'Hurtin' Me' with French Montana.

Her debut EP with the same title as the latter song reached number seven on the UK Singles Chart.

The singer was named Best Female at the 2017 MOBO Awards, and released her most recent EP 'Secure' to critical acclaim last year.

The London show announcement comes after Stefflon featured in the music video for Wiley's song 'Boasty', which also sees Idris Elba and Sean Paul spit some lyrics.

It sees the stars in various locations in London competing over their rap verses, with Grime star Wiley is played by actor Brooklyn Appiah in the visual for the track.

Speaking previously about the promo, the director Henry Scholfield said: ''I liked this idea of the artists all competing for lyrical screen-space with them crumpling, folding, or stomping on each other to bring us from one to the next.

''It had a kinda vibe of bigupmanship and a visual riff on who's the boasty-iest... to say it was a shoot to remember would be a bit of an understatement. What a killer quartet of awesome artists.''

The collaboration was co-produced by British producer Toddla T and Rotterdam's Mucky, and sees Golden Globe-winner Idris - who is also a DJ and is due to play Coachella festival this summer - show off his impressive rapping skills.

Tickets for Stefflon's London show are on sale now and expected to be snapped up quickly.