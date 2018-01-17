Stefflon Don has been named Apple Music's 'Up Next' Artist for January 2018.

The 'Hurtin' Me' hitmaker is ''excited'' to have been handed the accolade by the streaming giant and has promised 2018 will be a ''mad'' year.

She said: ''I am really excited to be the new 'Up Next' Artist. Julie, Zane, Ebro and everyone at Beats 1 have been there with me from the start, and it's great to be the first British artist to get this support from Apple Music. Can't wait for you all to hear what I have coming this year! Its gonna be a mad Ting!''

Whilst Beats 1 anchor Julie Adenuga added: ''Conversations with Steff are always exciting and hilarious. She doesn't do a lot of interviews, and I learn more about her every time we talk. She's extremely talented, and has the ability to make any style of music she likes without losing the magic of who she is.''

To mark the honour, a documentary short film and a sit down interview with the 26-year-old rapper will be broadcasted on Apple Music.

Up Next is a monthly program by Apple Music, which ''identifies, showcases and elevates rising star talent''. Apple Music has also partnered with 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' to give further exposure to the Up Next artist with a live on-air performance to kick off the promotion.

Stefflon Don - who has performed on a number of hit tracks including 'Hurtin' Me' featuring French Montana, 'Ding-A-Ling' with Skepta and Jax Jones and Demi Lovato's 'Instruction' - will make her U.S. national television debut on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Wednesday night (17.01.18).