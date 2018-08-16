Stefflon Don has released a collaboration with Future from her highly-anticipated mixtape 'Secure'.

The 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Stephanie Allen - dropped trap-influenced 'What You Want' featuring the in-demand US rapper today (16.08.18), which shows off her impressive vocal chops.

The 'Hurtin Me' hitmaker revealed that she had another track in mind for the 'Everyday' hitmaker, but it didn't work out, so she ended up having to work hard to get 'What You Want' just right for him.

Explaining how it came about, Stefflon told Zane Lowe on his Apple Beats 1 radio show: ''Well last year I actually went on tour with him. We did a Europe tour and the last date was London and then we hit the studio.

''There's a record that I wanted him on, played it, he liked it but he wasn't really like 'this is the sh*t,' it wasn't really like that.''

The song follows the release of dancehall track 'Pretty Girl' with south-London/Tazmanian artist Tiggs Da Author and 'Lil Bitch (Intro)'.

Stefflon's mini album, which is released on Friday (17.08.18), also features recent single 'Calypso' featuring award-winning Latin star Luis Fonsi of 'Despacito' fame.

Speaking previously to BANG Showbiz about their collaboration, she said: ''The track with Fonsi is dope like he's so huge and the tune is amazing.''

Meanwhile, Stefflon recently admitted that she doesn't have a plan B because the thought of not making music gives her ''anxiety''.

She said: ''When people say that [have a back-up] I get anxiety.

''I can't imagine somebody having to feel like that about their dream.

''In the midst of it you can get laughed at or feel like it might not work, so for someone like me to show you don't ever think of a plan B because you might have to use one.

''Just don't have one then there is nothing but plan A.''

The '16 Shots' hitmaker has collaborated with the likes of Drake, French Montana, Demi Lovato and more, but she has her sights set on teaming up with rapper PartyNextDoor next in her bid for world domination.

'What You Want' is available to stream and download now from all major platforms.