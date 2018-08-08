Rising rapper Stefflon Don has released a surefire hit in 'Pretty Girl' featuring Tiggs Da Author.
Stefflon Don has released dancehall track 'Pretty Girl' from her hotly-anticipated mixtape 'Secure'.
The 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Stephanie Allen - unveiled the summery anthem featuring south-London/Tazmanian artist Tiggs Da Author on Wednesday (08.08.18).
Talking about making the single, the 'Hurtin Me' hitmaker said: ''It was sick working with Tiggs Da Author and creating 'Pretty Girl' with him, it's 100 per cent a summer jam.''
Stefflon's mini album, which is released on August 17, also features recent single 'Calypso' featuring award-winning Latin star Luis Fonsi of 'Despacito' fame.
Speaking previously to BANG Showbiz about their collaboration, she said: ''The track with Fonsi is dope like he's so huge and the tune is amazing.''
Stefflon recently admitted that she doesn't have a plan B because the thought of not making music gives her ''anxiety''.
She said: ''When people say that [have a back-up] I get anxiety.
''I can't imagine somebody having to feel like that about their dream.
''In the midst of it you can get laughed at or feel like it might not work, so for someone like me to show you don't ever think of a plan B because you might have to use one.
''Just don't have one then there is nothing but plan A.''
The '16 Shots' hitmaker has collaborated with the likes of Drake, French Montana, Demi Lovato and more, but she has her sights set on teaming up with rapper PartyNextDoor next in her bid for world domination.
'Pretty Girl' is available to stream and purchase now.
