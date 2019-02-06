Stefflon Don and Ms. Dynamite will headline Strawberries and Creem Festival.

The 'Senseless' hitmaker and the BRIT Award-winning rapper - who had a number one single in the UK with 'Heatwave' featuring Wiley and a top five with 'Lights On' with Katy B - will head up the Cambridge event at Haggis Farm on June 15, along with 'Beautiful Girls' hitmaker Sean Kingston and special guest, 'Turn Me On' star Kevin Lyttle.

For Sean, it looks set to be his first UK show since 2010, when he performed at Capital FM's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London.

The independently run music extravaganza felt having the two female artists topping the bill was a ''close fit'' to their ''ethos''.

Addressing the lack of female headliners and performers at festivals across the globe, a spokesperson for the event, which is in its fifth year, told Metro.co.uk: ''We're aware of the male bias that exists on many bills, so pushing female talent felt like a close fit with our ethos as a brand.

''We also hope that by highlighting the incredible talent brought by Steff and the other women on our line-up that we can more fairly represent and champion the wealth of musical prowess across both sexes.''

As well as having throwback stars such as Ms. Dynamite, Sean and Kevin, the festival will also see the likes of rising R&B songstress Mahalia, 'Jumanji' rapper B Young and West London-based collective WSTRN perform at the one day event.

There are also expected to be a number of surprise guests after 2018 saw over 20 unannounced artists perform on the day - including Frisco and Shorty (Boy Better Know, MC Versatile and Abra Cadabra.

Tickets for Strawberries & Creem are priced at £45 and are available now from www.strawberriesandcreem.com/tickets