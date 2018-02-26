Stefflon Don has been added to the Boardmasters line-up.

The '16 Shots' rapper had a stellar 2017 after collaborating with French Montana on 'Hurtin' Me' and 'Instruction' with Demi Lovato and Jax Jones.

The 26-year-old star - whose real name is Stephanie Allen - was also named Best Female Act at November's MOBO Awards.

Stefflon joins the bill for the annual music and surfing extravaganza held at Newquay's Watergate Bay in Cornwall, South West England this August, along with 50 other acts also announced today (26.02.18).

They include Disciples LIVE, Idris Elba, Ash, MNEK, Becky Hill and Dusky.

The new additions join previously announced headliners Catfish and the Bottlemen and George Ezra.

Van McCann and co will close the Main Stage on Friday August 10, whilst the 'Budapest' hitmaker will bring the festivities to an end on Sunday August 12.

The 'Cocoon' rockers and the 24-year-old singer/songwriter join previously confirmed Saturday headliners The Chemical Brothers.

Grime legend Kano - who headlined the music and surfing extravaganza's Unleashed Stage in 2016 - will make his UK festival exclusive at Watergate Bay.

Also on the bill are Years & Years, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rae Morris, Friendly Fires, MK and Raye.

'Galvanize' hitmakers Chemical Brothers - electronic pioneers Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands - will perform on the main stage on August 11.

The festival is held between August 8 and August 12, 2018 across Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay in Newquay, South West England.

Also on the bill are Craig David, Annie Mac, Fat Freddy's Drop, Declan McKenna, Tom Walker, Craig David, Sam Fender, The Horrors, The Amazons and Bicep

Andrew Topham, Boardmasters Festival Director, said: ''We are delighted to announce The Chemical Brothers as our first headline act for Boardmasters 2018. Following another sell-out year which saw the biggest Boardmasters ever this summer, we are excited to bring more of the most exciting names in music to Cornwall next August. Boardmasters' unique fusion of the very best in international surfing and music helps to keep Cornwall firmly on the map as the festival sees unprecedented growth year on year. We can't wait to welcome our incredible community for another summer of thrilling surf and music action across two stunning sites - Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay.''

Tickets are on sale now from www.boardmasters.com