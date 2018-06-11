Stefflon Don is releasing a new mixtape.

The 'Hurtin Me' singer has revealed her ner collection of tracks entitled 'Secure' will be coming out in July and will include a collaboration with rapper Fonsi.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Capital Summertime Ball, she said: ''I got a track coming out with Fonsi which is dope like he's so huge and the tune is amazing so it's dropping soon as well.''

During her set at the music event held at Wembley Stadium in London, Stefflon sent the crowd wild by joining Jax Jones and Demi Lovato on stage to perform their hit 'Instruction'.

Meanwhile, Stefflon has expressed her desire to see more women headlining at festivals, but praised the upcoming Wireless Festival for their progressive attitude.

She said: ''For instance, Wireless didn't really have that many females on their line-up and then they started adding them, which meant that they were listening to what we were saying. So yeah, applaud to Wireless.''

Pop star Mabel has also expressed her desire for more female headliners, as well as a united female front from the women leading the UK R&B scene.

Speaking about the female friendships she has made in the music business, Mabel said: ''It wasn't intentional; it feels like a lot of us sort of started at a really exciting time where there was a wave of all these amazing female UK artists. Especially in R&B, we're all super supportive of each other and it really doesn't ever feel competitive. A lot of us are in a WhatsApp group together. I feel like girls in general, all over are coming out of nowhere and killing it.''

Stefflon agreed: ''It never feels competitive either. It's definitely that we're all in this together.''